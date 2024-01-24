Sani Development declared highest bidder for Sani-Kassandra development

There is still room for more all-inclusive luxury resorts in Greece and other Mediterranean destinations, Javier Coll, Group President at Hyatt Hotels Inclusive Collection tells Kathimerini. Hyatt recently announced the opening of its sixth hotel in Greece, an all-inclusive resort at Sani, in Halkidiki Peninsula. Zoëtry Halkidiki is expected to open in 2024. Hyatt is looking to further expand its presence in Greece.

Sani Development and Tourism Company SA was declared the highest bidder for the development of the property Sani-Kassandra on the Halkidiki peninsula by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED), a member company of the Growthfund, the National Fund of Greece, on Monday.

The TAIPED board of directors said the value was 8.6 million euros. The property is a total of 276,492.70 square meters and is outside the municipal borders of the Kassandra Municipality in Central Macedonia.

The tender process was completed in a single phase and the fee will be paid in total. The tender file will be submitted for approval to the Hellenic Court of Audit.