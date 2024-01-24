Sani Development declared highest bidder for Sani-Kassandra development
Sani Development and Tourism Company SA was declared the highest bidder for the development of the property Sani-Kassandra on the Halkidiki peninsula by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED), a member company of the Growthfund, the National Fund of Greece, on Monday.
The TAIPED board of directors said the value was 8.6 million euros. The property is a total of 276,492.70 square meters and is outside the municipal borders of the Kassandra Municipality in Central Macedonia.
The tender process was completed in a single phase and the fee will be paid in total. The tender file will be submitted for approval to the Hellenic Court of Audit.