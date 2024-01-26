ECONOMY

Farmers in Peloponnese appeal for more migrant workers

[Alexandros Avramidis]

The business chambers of the Peloponnese on Thursday adopted a motion by the Corinth chapter to appeal for more migrant laborers to work at the region’s farms and processing units, state broadcaster ERT has reported.

In the letter to the Regional Authority of the Peloponnese that prompted the broader appeal, the Corinth Chamber of Business and Commerce claimed serious shortages in unskilled labor and argued that its members’ viability was at stake if more hands were not found soon.

According to the Regional Council of Peloponnesian Chambers, 14,850 positions for laborers from non-EU countries have been approved for 2023 and 2024 in the region, of which 10,500 are for seasonal workers in agriculture, livestock farming, forestry and fishing.

ERT said that the chambers also argue for the need for more hands in the sectors of construction and tourism, where shortages are dragging down other activities.

Similar shortages in other parts of the country have prompted the government to launch a scheme to invite thousands of laborers from abroad on temporary work visas.

Business Migration

