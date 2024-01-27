Bank deposits increase by 6.4 bln euros in December

Deposits at Greek banks rose by 6.4 billion euros in December on a monthly basis, reaching €194.8 billion euros at the end of 2023. Of this, €3.3 billion of additional deposits are attributed to businesses and the other €3.1 billion from households.

The growth is attributed to the Christmas bonus and to the increased credit provided by banks to firms.

Of the total deposits, €146.6 billion comprises household savings, while another €48.2 billion is approximately the liquidity kept by businesses at banks.

During 2023, household deposits increased by €5.3 billion, despite rising inflation, while a further €3 billion has been transferred to mutual funds.