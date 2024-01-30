EAT announces TEPIX III with €500 mln budget

The Hellenic Development Bank (EAT) will activate the third edition of the Entrepreneurship Fund (TEPIX III), with a total budget of 500 million euros.

It aims to support entrepreneurship with loans and guarantees of a total amount of €2.2 billion through the leverage of funds from the banks as well.

The program was announced by the president and managing director of EAT, George Zavvos, in the context of a press conference on Monday by Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis, noting that “the successful TEPIX program is now entering its third cycle, offering loan guarantees and interest rate subsidies, so as to make the financing of small and medium enterprises more accessible from the banking system.”

Unlike TEPIX II, which was only a co-financed loan provision fund, TEPIX III will provide loans with a two-year interest rate subsidy, both for working capital and for investment projects.