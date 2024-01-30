ECONOMY FINANCE

Uninsured vehicle owners to pay their fines through tax office

Owners of uninsured vehicles will have any fines of 500 euros imposed through the tax office, accompanied by administrative sanctions, such as the withholding of their license and plates.

Violators will be identified by cross-checking the data of the databases maintained by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of National Economy and Finance with the Insurance Guarantee Fund of Liability from Car Accidents, the body that certifies the insured vehicles of the entire country.

That is the provision of a Finance Ministry regulation that will aim at changing the way uninsured vehicles are fined. They are estimated to number around 500,000.

