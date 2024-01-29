Inspections straight out of Hollywood

Covert operations with the help of drones, digital maps, GPS systems through which targets are located; dozens of screens broadcast directly what the elite units see as they await instructions from the center for their intervention: The tax administration’s operations center resembles a Hollywood movie scene.

In fact, an underwater drone that will be used in maritime controls, especially when there is information about drug trafficking, is also on hold. As reported by the tax administration (AADE), the underwater drone has been received and will be put into operation at Easter. As mentioned above, it will detect drugs on the hulls of ships.

To date, the operations center has carried out 50 large-scale inspections with the participation of tax, customs and police forces.

Inspections are now at another level. Teams of specialized operators are behind the screens of the operations center and direct the units, which now carry special equipment. They broadcast directly what is happening in the inspection area, not only through sound but also cameras, as a result of which the AADE center has a complete picture of what is taking place and intervenes if inspectors need help or more information.