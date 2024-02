The 10th EXPOTROF – The Greek Fine Food Exhibition, which is synonymous with the promotion of premium Greek food products, opens on Saturday at the Mediterranean Expo Center (MEC), at 301 Lavriou Avenue in Paiania, East Attica.

The exhibition will run until Monday, opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

To find out more, visit expotrof.gr.