ECONOMY

V+O signs strategic deal with SEC Newgate

V+O signs strategic deal with SEC Newgate

Greek communication group V+O announced last week a strategic agreement with one of the biggest and fastest-growing communication groups internationally, SEC Newgate, with a presence in five continents. 

As part of the deal, SEC Newgate will acquire within five years a holding in V+O reaching 70% of the share capital, while at the same time V+O maintains its brand name and its organizational and administrative autonomy. That will allow V+O to move forward with a new even more dynamic development cycle, the local company announced. 

At the same time, the presence of the Global CEO of SEC Newgate Fiorenzo Tagliabue on the board of directors of V+O comes to further strengthen the existing administrative team, under Thomas Varvitsiotis and Giannis Olympios, which remains committed to the development of V+O.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PPC signs agreement for Phoibi project
ECONOMY

PPC signs agreement for Phoibi project

Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024
ECONOMY

Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024

SMEs slow in going digital
BUSINESS

SMEs slow in going digital

New tender announced for unprofitable ferry routes
ECONOMY

New tender announced for unprofitable ferry routes

Manufacturing output grows further in January
ECONOMY

Manufacturing output grows further in January

More seats than ever to Athens
AIR TRANSPORT

More seats than ever to Athens