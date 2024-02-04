V+O signs strategic deal with SEC Newgate

Greek communication group V+O announced last week a strategic agreement with one of the biggest and fastest-growing communication groups internationally, SEC Newgate, with a presence in five continents.

As part of the deal, SEC Newgate will acquire within five years a holding in V+O reaching 70% of the share capital, while at the same time V+O maintains its brand name and its organizational and administrative autonomy. That will allow V+O to move forward with a new even more dynamic development cycle, the local company announced.

At the same time, the presence of the Global CEO of SEC Newgate Fiorenzo Tagliabue on the board of directors of V+O comes to further strengthen the existing administrative team, under Thomas Varvitsiotis and Giannis Olympios, which remains committed to the development of V+O.