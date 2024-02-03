ECONOMY

Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024

Greece expects more Chinese tourists this year by offering a tailored tourism product to suit the needs of the Chinese market, a Greek tourism official said on Wednesday.

“We are creating a comprehensive tourism product that will move all Chinese visitors,” Dimitris Fragakis, secretary general of the Hellenic National Tourism Organization, told state news agency Xinhua in an interview.

China is an important market for Greece and the GNTO is cooperating with airlines, tour operators and media to promote Greek tourism, he said.

Greece is developing a special mixture of experiences for Chinese tourists and culture remains a pillar in this strategy, he said, adding that its unique civilization always plays a key role in promoting Greece as a tourism destination for Chinese visitors. [Xinhua]

Economy Business Tourism China

