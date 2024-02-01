ECONOMY AIR TRANSPORT

More seats than ever to Athens

Greek and foreign airlines are investing even more this year in the strong prospects of Greek tourism, as well as of Athens International Airport. Moreover, according to research by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), by 2030, the largest airlines (Aegean, Sky Express, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Volotea) operating to and from Athens Airport will increase their available seats as they upgrade their fleet with larger aircraft.

This year air carriers are offering more seats than ever before. Local market leader Aegean, after its largest ever winter schedule, is expected to increase the available seats this summer, connecting Athens with even more destinations in Greece and abroad. For instance, Kalamata is one of the cities to which airlines are intensifying their activity, with Aegean connecting it with Iraklio from April 1.

Sky Express is also expected to offer higher capacity, while competition from foreign airlines is expected to intensify this year.

British travel agency Jet2holidays and low-cost airline Jet2.com offer 12% more seats, totaling 1.52 million.

Spanish low-cost airline Volotea, which carried 1.3 million passengers to and from Greece in 2023, will this year offer 1.6 million seats, while easyJet will link Athens with five more cities.

