New tender announced for unprofitable ferry routes

Ferry tickets to Italy and Crete are expected to cost around 5% more from January 1.

The Shipping Ministry has announced that a new international tender is to be held on 73 unprofitable ferry routes starting February 29.

The servicing of unprofitable routes ensures that islands retain a regular ferry service all-year round.

The previous tender, which was to take place last October, was canceled after a Zante Ferries appeal to the public procurement authority that allowed ships over 25 years of age to participate in the tender for some routes.

The newer and faster a ship is, the higher the Shipping Ministry’s subsidy will be, in an effort to modernize the ferry fleet serving routes with little commercial interest.

According to the public procurement authority, priority will be given to newer and faster vessels.