Piraeus Bank expanding funding to agriculture

Piraeus Bank’s new financing for the agricultural sector in 2024 will exceed the 400 million euros granted last year, according to its managing director, Christos Megalou, speaking at a dinner hosted by the bank for approximately 200 of its customers from northern Greece, after the opening of the 30th Agrotica fair.

“The aim is for these loans to contribute to the implementation of business plans for the modernization of production structures, digitization, cost reduction and productivity growth with the least possible burden on natural resources,” Megalou underlined.

Speaking more broadly about the bank’s financing, the Piraeus CEO pointed out that in 2023 the net credit expansion of Piraeus Bank reached €1.7 billion and was “the highest in the Greek market,” he said.

“For 2024, we aim for similar high levels of credit expansion, with a particular emphasis on northern Greece, where we are already financing projects of strategic importance, such as the Thessaloniki Metro and the Fly-Over, the construction of a new power plant in Komotini and the investments in the goldmines at Skouries,” he said.

He also clarified that the bank has already financed 35 investment projects in northern Greece, which are part of the Recovery and Resilience Fund, totaling €1.5 billion, combining Fund resources of €330 million with its own funds of €380 million.