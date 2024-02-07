ECONOMY FINANCE

Compensation paid for tolls that were never built

The Ministry of Infrastructure has left open the possibility of building side tolls at Varibobi and Agios Stefanos on the Athens-Lamia national road, as well as frontal tolls at the exit to Halkida, but only if “hybrid” (i.e. pay-by-the-mile) tolls are created.

As it turns out, the ministry has already paid 91.6 million euros in compensation to Nea Odos, the highway’s contractor, for the non-operation of the three stations.

The freezing of the three stations was decided for local political purposes in 2019 with a secret agreement between the concessionaire and the state, which was renewed in 2021 until the end of 2024.

