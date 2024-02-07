Compensation paid for tolls that were never built

The Ministry of Infrastructure has left open the possibility of building side tolls at Varibobi and Agios Stefanos on the Athens-Lamia national road, as well as frontal tolls at the exit to Halkida, but only if “hybrid” (i.e. pay-by-the-mile) tolls are created.

As it turns out, the ministry has already paid 91.6 million euros in compensation to Nea Odos, the highway’s contractor, for the non-operation of the three stations.

The freezing of the three stations was decided for local political purposes in 2019 with a secret agreement between the concessionaire and the state, which was renewed in 2021 until the end of 2024.