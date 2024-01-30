State instructs six banks to issue new 10-year bonds

The Greek state is proceeding with the issue of a new 10-year bond and has hired six banks to lead the the deal, according to an Athens Stock Exchange announcement on Monday.

Specifically, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) has instructed Alpha, Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, Nomura and Societe Generale to undertake the syndicated issue of a new bond maturing on June 15, 2034. The syndicated issue will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.