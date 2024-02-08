Trade deficit declines by 20% in 2023

The Greek trade deficit fell by 11.3% in December and by 20% in 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

The value of imports totaled 6.307 billion euros in December, down 17.7% from the same month in 2022 (excluding oil products, imports fell 13.7%, while excluding oil products and ships, imports fell 14.2%). The value of exports totaled €3,702 billion in December, down 21.7% from December 2022 (excluding oil products, exports fell 20.9%, while excluding oil products and ships, exports fell 20.7%).

The trade deficit was €2.605 billion in December, down 11.3% from December 2022 (excluding oil products, the deficit fell 2.9%, while excluding oil products and ships, it fell by 4.1%).

The value of imports totaled €81.966 billion in 2023, down 13.3% from 2022 (excluding oil products, imports fell 4.1%, and excluding oil products and ships, imports eased 3.9%). The value of exports fell 8.7% in 2023, totaling €50.92 billion (excluding oil products, exports fell 3%, and excluding oil products and ships, exports eased 3.2%).

The trade deficit totaled €31.046 billion in 2023, down 20% from the previous year (excluding oil products, the deficit fell 5.5%, and excluding oil products and ships, the deficit fell 4.9%).