ECONOMY BUSINESS

Athens Airport stock takes off from the first day of trading

Athens Airport stock takes off from the first day of trading

The premiere of Athens International Airport on the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday came with a rise that was approximately at 15%, as the new share closed its first trading at 9.40 euros, with the company that manages the airport showing capitalization of €2.8 billion.

The trading of the 300 million AIA shares started at the initial offering price of €8.20 per share, and grabbed international attention.

The first day’s closing share price will now be used for the decision whether AIA will also be included in the FTSE Global Equity index, while the current fast-entry limit for the FTSE Emerging Europe is around €795 million of market capitalization.

Stocks Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bill tabled on listing of Athens airport shares
ECONOMY

Bill tabled on listing of Athens airport shares

Thessaloniki Port, Motodynamics join ATHEX ESG index
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki Port, Motodynamics join ATHEX ESG index

Mytilineos among world’s top ESG firms
ECONOMY

Mytilineos among world’s top ESG firms

Athens airport’s nine-month turnover and profits take off
ECONOMY

Athens airport’s nine-month turnover and profits take off

Trade Estates REIC to be listed on ATHEX
ECONOMY

Trade Estates REIC to be listed on ATHEX

HELEX to promote Greek mid-cap companies in international roadshows
ECONOMY

HELEX to promote Greek mid-cap companies in international roadshows