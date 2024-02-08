Athens Airport stock takes off from the first day of trading

The premiere of Athens International Airport on the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday came with a rise that was approximately at 15%, as the new share closed its first trading at 9.40 euros, with the company that manages the airport showing capitalization of €2.8 billion.

The trading of the 300 million AIA shares started at the initial offering price of €8.20 per share, and grabbed international attention.

The first day’s closing share price will now be used for the decision whether AIA will also be included in the FTSE Global Equity index, while the current fast-entry limit for the FTSE Emerging Europe is around €795 million of market capitalization.