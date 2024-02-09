Gov’t intends to introduce digital labor card to all sectors

Michailidou prioritizes the strengthening of employment for young people and women.

The government intends to implement the digital labor card across all employment sectors, Minister of Labor and Insurance Domna Michailidou said on Friday.

Speaking at an event with business and industry leaders, Michailidou said that “the digital labor work card shields workers from undeclared work and employers from unfair competition, marking the entry of the labor market into the digital age.”

Michailidou further stated that the digital labor card would be implemented in a methodical and targeted manner, taking into account all the intricacies of each business sector, while at the same time helping them become more competitive.

Employees can use the digital labor card to clock in and out of work, guaranteeing proper keeping of work hours.

It was first introduced in May 2022 for banks and supermarkets that employ more than 250 people.