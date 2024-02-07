Piraeus Port inaugurates its extended car terminal

The Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) managers on Tuesday inaugurated the extension of its car terminal, by nearly 40,000 square meters to the north side of the port, increasing the port’s capacity for car trade.

The new investment by Cosco’s subsidiary totaled 20 million euros, adding space for another 5,100 cars. The project was part of OLP’s obligations under the port concession.

The car terminal’s total surface area is now 110,000 sq.m. Under the expansion, Piraeus has become one of the largest car transport hubs in the East Mediterranean.

The event was welcomed by Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianides and National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, in the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng and OLP Chairman Yu Zeng Gang.