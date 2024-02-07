ECONOMY

Greek plan strengthens country, EU official says

Greek plan strengthens country, EU official says
[Yves Herman/Reuters]

Greece has a solid and reliable recovery and resilience plan that can meaningfully strengthen it in the face of future challenges, Siegfried Muresan, chairman of the European Union’s Working Group for Budget and Structural Policies, said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Referring to the Greek Recovery and Resilience Facility, he said that it stands out for its alignment with the country’s needs, demonstrating the government’s excellent strategy in utilizing the funds.

The RRF was created to help people, enterprises and regions to overcome the pandemic, and build a stronger economy and more resilient public sectors. The implementation of this program is going well.

So far, 27 countries have had their national plans approved, 21 have received prefinancing, and some member-states have already received two or three rounds of disbursements. 

Economy Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend

Gov’t hails reduction of unemployment
ECONOMY

Gov’t hails reduction of unemployment

PPC signs agreement for Phoibi project
ECONOMY

PPC signs agreement for Phoibi project

Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024
ECONOMY

Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024

New tender announced for unprofitable ferry routes
ECONOMY

New tender announced for unprofitable ferry routes

Manufacturing output grows further in January
ECONOMY

Manufacturing output grows further in January