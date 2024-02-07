Greek plan strengthens country, EU official says

Greece has a solid and reliable recovery and resilience plan that can meaningfully strengthen it in the face of future challenges, Siegfried Muresan, chairman of the European Union’s Working Group for Budget and Structural Policies, said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Referring to the Greek Recovery and Resilience Facility, he said that it stands out for its alignment with the country’s needs, demonstrating the government’s excellent strategy in utilizing the funds.

The RRF was created to help people, enterprises and regions to overcome the pandemic, and build a stronger economy and more resilient public sectors. The implementation of this program is going well.

So far, 27 countries have had their national plans approved, 21 have received prefinancing, and some member-states have already received two or three rounds of disbursements.