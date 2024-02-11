Greek luxury properties to be presented on Netflix

Some of the most luxurious properties in Greece will be broadcast on Netflix.

A multinational that specializes in the sale of such properties in the US and Europe through broadcasting on subscription networks is preparing Greek episodes.

As Nest Seekers executives report to Kathimerini, the American multinational will be launching a series of TV shows ‘that will focus on the presentation of specific cases of ultra-luxury real estate in Greece and will showcase Greek beauty’ within the year.

The US company, through an associated production company, has produced top-rated real estate shows starring real estate agents.