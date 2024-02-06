ECONOMY PROPERTY TAXATION

Platform opens for 10% ENFIA discount on insured homes

The platform has opened for the submission of applications by property owners who have insured their properties, for the tax office to calculate the 10% discount on the Single Property Tax (ENFIA).

Owners can apply until February 22 on the myProperty platform, with the necessary checks following for the eligibility of applicants.

Figures show many owners who have insured their properties will be left out of the discount: Many owners – especially those who have taken out a mortgage from banks and must insure the property – find that the policy covers the risks of earthquake and fire and not flood, since they live on an upper floor of an apartment building.

