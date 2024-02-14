Increase in ferry fares to Crete by both major operators

Grimaldi Group’s Minoan Lines has now applied ticket price hikes of 2.4% for passengers and vehicles for the Piraeus-Crete route, with passengers paying an extra euro per trip and vehicles charged an extra euro per meter of length.

Similar increases, of the order of 2.7%, are also being applied by the other major ferry company that connects Piraeus with Crete, the Attica Group.

However, while Attica has raised fares because it has to pay to acquire pollutant emission rights (imposed on long trips), Minoan has got around that, by cutting its ferries’ trip into two legs, through a stop at Milos island.