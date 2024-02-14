ECONOMY COASTAL SHIPPING

Increase in ferry fares to Crete by both major operators

Increase in ferry fares to Crete by both major operators

Grimaldi Group’s Minoan Lines has now applied ticket price hikes of 2.4% for passengers and vehicles for the Piraeus-Crete route, with passengers paying an extra euro per trip and vehicles charged an extra euro per meter of length.

Similar increases, of the order of 2.7%, are also being applied by the other major ferry company that connects Piraeus with Crete, the Attica Group.

However, while Attica has raised fares because it has to pay to acquire pollutant emission rights (imposed on long trips), Minoan has got around that, by cutting its ferries’ trip into two legs, through a stop at Milos island.

Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek-owned bulker targeted by missiles in Bab al-Mandab
ECONOMY

Greek-owned bulker targeted by missiles in Bab al-Mandab

Posidonia conferences to expand 2024 event
ECONOMY

Posidonia conferences to expand 2024 event

Maritime Emissions Reduction center launched in Athens
ECONOMY

Maritime Emissions Reduction center launched in Athens

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies
ECONOMY

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies

Focus on decarbonization at Posidonia
SHIPPING

Focus on decarbonization at Posidonia

Containing the Houthi impact on Piraeus port
PIRAEUS

Containing the Houthi impact on Piraeus port