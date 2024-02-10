ECONOMY

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies

The latest development in technology as far as shipping in concerned will be one of the main themes of this year’s Posidonia exhibition and conferences in Athens.

As technology becomes mission critical for the shipping sector, companies are becoming early adopters and direct investors in new technologies.

In recent years the shipping industry has taken huge steps toward the digitalization of its operations and adoption of new technologies in all segments of the business.

At Posidonia all new technologies will be presented, enabling the shipping industry to familiarize itself with products and services that will revolutionize its modus operandi in the years to come. Posidonia 2024 will be held on June 3-7.

Business Economy Shipping Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Piraeus Port inaugurates its extended car terminal
ECONOMY

Piraeus Port inaugurates its extended car terminal

Greek plan strengthens country, EU official says
ECONOMY

Greek plan strengthens country, EU official says

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend

Gov’t hails reduction of unemployment
ECONOMY

Gov’t hails reduction of unemployment

PPC signs agreement for Phoibi project
ECONOMY

PPC signs agreement for Phoibi project

Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024
ECONOMY

Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024