Posidonia to showcase all new technologies

The latest development in technology as far as shipping in concerned will be one of the main themes of this year’s Posidonia exhibition and conferences in Athens.

As technology becomes mission critical for the shipping sector, companies are becoming early adopters and direct investors in new technologies.

In recent years the shipping industry has taken huge steps toward the digitalization of its operations and adoption of new technologies in all segments of the business.

At Posidonia all new technologies will be presented, enabling the shipping industry to familiarize itself with products and services that will revolutionize its modus operandi in the years to come. Posidonia 2024 will be held on June 3-7.