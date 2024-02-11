ECONOMY

Posidonia conferences to expand 2024 event

The extended Conference and Seminars program of this June’s Posidonia 2024, including forums such as the Tradewinds Shipowners Forum and the HELMEPA Conference, which attract the most senior shipowners from around the globe, will address the most critical issues in the industry.

The addition of the Greener Shipping Summit, organized by Newsfront Naftiliaki under the auspices of MARTECMA, the Marine Technical Managers Association, which comprises the technical directors of the biggest shipping companies of Greece, puts the focus on evaluating new technologies and their potential use by shipping companies.

But as Posidonia grows, one week to debate all issues is not enough, so the conference program will start the week before, with the Marine Insurance Greece Conference.

This one-day event will be focused on bringing brokers, insurers and third parties together with the local shipowner community to discuss all aspects of marine insurance.

