Piraeus bank reports strong 2023 performance with €800 mln net profits
Piraeus Financial Holdings on Wednesday announced net profits of 800 million euros and credit expansion of 1.6 billion euros in 2023.
Bank deposits rose 2% on annual and quarterly basis to reach 59.6 billion euros at the end of December 2023, with wide retail base deposits accounting for 51% of total deposits.
Nonperforming exposure fell to 1.3 billion euros at the end of 2023 from 2.6 billion a year earlier, with the NPE index dropping to 3.5% from 5.5% in the third quarter of 2023 and 6.8% in 2022.