ECONOMY BUSINESS

Exhibition industry’s total annual turnover exceeds 1 bln euros

Exhibitions are a significant activity for the Greek economy, with their direct and indirect revenues amounting to over 1.06 billion euros in 2022 and their contribution toward Greece’s gross domestic product reaching €499 million, according to a survey commissioned and presented on Wednesday by the Greek Exhibition Industry Association (SOKEE) in Athens

The survey, conducted by Oxford Economics and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), also found that the sector created 8,400 jobs in the country in 2022.

The UFI Global Barometer report further showed that Greece is the second fastest growing exhibition host in the world after India.

Conference

