DC hosts SE Europe and East Med Forum

Delphi Economic Forum, the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and Kathimerini English Edition are organizing the 5th Southeast Europe & East Med Forum in Washington, DC on Monday and Tuesday.

The event, which has become a point of reference for bilateral and regional relations with the US, will focus on topics such as energy security, the climate, regional security architecture, the new energy and economic corridors in SE Europe and Asia, stability in the Balkans and the Middle East, Greek-American relations and the US presence in the region, as well as the strengthening of economic cooperation between East Med countries and the US.

Participating in the event will be Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, US Assistant Secretaries of State Geoffrey Pyatt, Gabriel Escobar and Joshua Huck, and the US ambassadors in Athens, George Tsunis, and in Nicosia, Julie Fischer.

To find out more, go to delphidc.com.