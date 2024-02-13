Corporate Affairs Forum returns in April

The Agora – Corporate Affairs Forum is returning this spring for its second event, as a new community of corporate affairs and communication professionals takes shape in Greece.

After last June’s successful launch, the Agora – 2nd Corporate Affairs Forum 2024 will take place on April 25, again at The Margi Hotel in Vouliagmeni.

At the Agora – 2nd Corporate Affairs Forum 2024, corporate affairs and communication professionals, academics and experts, from Greece and abroad, will have the opportunity to discuss issues related to corporate affairs and communication, get up to date on international developments in their field, gain knowledge from seasoned professionals, from Greece and abroad, network and share their experience.

The Agora Forum is organized by Public Affairs & Networks and will include the following thematic sections and discussions:

• Research: “Mapping corporate affairs professionals in Greece”

• How does a corporate affairs department evaluate and communicate its work?

• The importance of corporate affairs in a company’s organizational chart – relationships with other departments

• Corridors and routes in the labyrinth of EU institutions

• Crisis communications

• Communication of science to public policy decision-makers

• Political trends and the implications for EU policies ahead of the 2024 European elections

• Corporate affairs skills: Finding, developing and managing talent

• Strategic planning of corporate affairs and interaction with stakeholders

• How will artificial intelligence change the corporate affairs profession?

The founder of Agora – Corporate Affairs Forum, Andreas Yannopoulos, said: “Last year, with the inaugural Agora – Corporate Affairs Forum, the foundations were laid for the creation of a new community of corporate affairs professionals in Greece. It was, I think, necessary for it to happen and I am sure that this community will continue to grow, since it comes in response to a real need.”

He added that “our goal and ambition for the Agora – Corporate Affairs Forum is to be embraced by corporate affairs professionals in Greece, whether experienced or younger executives, and to become the key annual meeting for the profession.”