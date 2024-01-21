European Travel Commission holding its first Athens conference next month

The European Travel Commission’s (ETC) annual Market Intelligence Group (MIG) and Marketing Group conference is to take place in Athens for the first time on February 7-9, following an initiative of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO).

The conference will focus on planning and evaluating annual actions, as well as on exchanging views and good practices among the members of the ETC regarding research and the promotion of destinations and of Europe as a whole.

Two sessions will be held over the two days. The morning session is a closed meeting for Marketing Intelligence Group and Marketing Group members only, while the afternoon session includes ETC presentations and conclusions, and is open to the public.

Since its foundation in 1948, the ETC has been a non-profit organization with national tourism organizations as its members. Its actions aim to increase tourist flows from other countries to Europe through marketing actions and the exchange of ideas and experiences for the benefit of each member.