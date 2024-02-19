ECONOMY BANKING

State set to fully divest from Piraeus Bank

State set to fully divest from Piraeus Bank

The results announced by Piraeus Bank for 2023 and the publication of the business plan for the next three years, which provides for record profits of 1 billion euros per year for the period 2024-2026, are key arguments in favor of the full divestment of the state from the lender where bank bailout fund HFSF controls 27%.

High profitability paves the way for a dividend payout of 25% on 2024 earnings and 50% annually in 2025-26, a prospect that is fueling investor interest and “facilitating,” according to estimates, the disposition of the entire 27% stake.

The relevant decisions on the exact percentage, as well as the sale price, are expected on the weekend before the start of the public offer, which will start – rather unexpectedly – on Monday, March 4, in order for the offer book to be closed within the first week of the following month.

The offering price is certain to offer a discount to the stock’s close on Friday, March 1, but the price range is what will also determine investor demand, with interest expected to be keen following lofty earnings targets and the dividend distribution set by the management in the new business plan announced last week.

Banking Privatizations

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t to divest from Piraeus, NBG
PRIVATIZATIONS

Gov’t to divest from Piraeus, NBG

Big names have bought into National Bank
BANKING

Big names have bought into National Bank

Overwhelming offers for NBG
BANKING

Overwhelming offers for NBG

HFSF to sell 20% of equity stake in National Bank
ECONOMY

HFSF to sell 20% of equity stake in National Bank

Cyprus banks must increase restructurings
BANKING

Cyprus banks must increase restructurings

National Bank present new logo, ‘marking new era’
ECONOMY

National Bank present new logo, ‘marking new era’