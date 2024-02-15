ECONOMY

National Bank present its new logo, ‘marking new era’

The National Bank of Greece (NBG) presented its new logo in a press conference on Wednesday. Chairman of the Bank’s board Gikas Hardouvelis pointed out that the new image of the Bank marks a new era and at the same time highlights the great change that occurred in the bank in recent years. 

He added that National Bank is constantly evolving, remaining faithful to its four values: It is a bank that is humane, reliable, developmental and effective, and drives developments.

The updated corporate image draws inspiration from NBG’s long history, retaining the emblematic building at its centre and further utilizing the shape of an ellipsis as a symbol of continuous modernization, renewal, and continuous evolution.  

