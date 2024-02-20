ECONOMY

Greek shipyard signs agreement with Algerian shipping company

[skrekaskostas.gr]

An agreement between ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group and Algerie Ferries was signed in the presence of Development Minister Kostas Skrekas and Algerian Ambassador to Greece Mahieddine Djeffal. The agreement concerns maintenance work on one ship and the complete renovation of another at the Elefsis Shipyards.

It is noted that this is the first time that Algeria will be repairing its ships in Greek shipyards and the budget for the above works is expected to exceed 30 million euros.

“This agreement opens new horizons for the Greek shipbuilding and repair industry,” commented Skrekas.

 

Shipping

