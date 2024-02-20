ECONOMY FINANCE

Railway projects may have been left out of RRF financing

[Intime]

PASOK deputy Pavlos Geroulanos claims to have revealed a list of projects that have been excluded from funding by the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), using details from the council of European Union ministers, including the safety upgrading of the rail network.

In protest at the government not responding to his parliamentary question about the matter, Geroulanos stated that the projects left out or modified include the security upgrading of the 10 biggest tunnels as well as the application of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

However, an RRF source told Kathimerini that the tunnels project is not excluded, but just modified.

