Tourism’s records are confirmed

The estimates about a new historical record of tourism receipts and arrivals in 2023 were confirmed by the Bank of Greece.

International recognition for Greece for having a high-level tourism product with first-class private hotel infrastructure and excellent organization and services has led in recent years to the dynamic recovery after the pandemic and further growth, even from the previous record-level of Greek tourism.

According to the BoG figures, travel receipts amounted to 20.45 billion euros for the whole year. This is an amount that is 12.7% higher than the previous record-breaking year, 2019, when revenues had reached €18.15 billion. It is €2.3 billion more than in the last year before the pandemic, i.e. 2019. It is also up 15.7% from the €17.67 billion the country collected in 2022.

The growth in receipts is less than the growth in arrivals. Specifically, 32.703 million foreign visitors came to the country last year compared to 31.34 million in 2019. This is up 4.4% compared to 2019 and 17.6% compared to 2022. The average expenditure per capita grew 7% from 2019, to about €623 per traveler.