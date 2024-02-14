ECONOMY

Cruiseliner season underway in Thessaloniki

Cruiseliner season underway in Thessaloniki

The cruise season launched earlier this year in the port city of Thessaloniki with the arrival of the Celebrity Infinity on February 3.

The same cruise ship docked again at the port of Thessaloniki on Tuesday and will remain there for 28 hours before departing for Kusadasi.

The cruise sector shows strong growth this year although foreign shipping companies have been forced to change their routes due to geopolitical developments.

Despite the changes, the port of Thessaloniki, so far, has not been affected, and 2024 may become a milestone in its cruise history.

 

Tourism Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki to suffer most from stemming of Israeli tourism flows
TOURISM

Thessaloniki to suffer most from stemming of Israeli tourism flows

Tourists love Thessaloniki’s gastronomy, dislike traffic, lack of cleanliness
ECONOMY

Tourists love Thessaloniki’s gastronomy, dislike traffic, lack of cleanliness

Cruise crews outspend passengers in Thessaloniki
ECONOMY

Cruise crews outspend passengers in Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend

Three long-suffering projects finally set to launch
PUBLIC WORKS

Three long-suffering projects finally set to launch

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20
ECONOMY

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20