Cruiseliner season underway in Thessaloniki

The cruise season launched earlier this year in the port city of Thessaloniki with the arrival of the Celebrity Infinity on February 3.

The same cruise ship docked again at the port of Thessaloniki on Tuesday and will remain there for 28 hours before departing for Kusadasi.

The cruise sector shows strong growth this year although foreign shipping companies have been forced to change their routes due to geopolitical developments.

Despite the changes, the port of Thessaloniki, so far, has not been affected, and 2024 may become a milestone in its cruise history.