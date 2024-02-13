Thessaoliniki airport sees increased number of tourists

Αegean Airlines and Hellenic Petroleum on Tuesday signed a strategic deal for the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), effectively putting Greece on the green air transport map. Through its subsidiary, EKO, Hellenic Petroleum will supply Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airport with SAF, making Aegean the first Greek airline and one of a handful in Europe to use it regularly. The agreement takes Greece closer to a timely adjustment with the goals of expected European legislation on the mandatory use of SAF up to 2% by 2025 in all EU airports. Athens International Airport will follow, the two companies said.

The number of international arrivals at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport posted a significant increase last year compared with 2022, while the tourism season launched earlier for the cruise sector in the northern port city this year and the prospects are very encouraging for 2024, Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti announced in a video call at a conference organized by the Regional Union of Municipalities of Central Macedonia in the context of the 32nd Money Show business and economic forum in Thessaloniki.

Rapti said that in the first 11 months of 2023, from January to November, there was a significant increase in travel revenues that reached 14.5% or €20 billion. She also referred to the Tourism Ministry’s new strategy with a detailed action plan and specific targets as the tourism destinations sustainability, and their promotion, which will be achieved through targeted interventions that will contribute to the extension of the tourism season throughout the country to the whole year.