ECONOMY

Kefalogianni unveils sustainable initiatives

[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni showcased Greece’s and the Ministry of Tourism’s initiatives to advance the agenda of sustainable tourism development during an informal gathering of EU tourism ministers in Belgium on Tuesday. The central focus of the discussion revolved around ensuring the resilience of the tourism ecosystem.

In her presentation, Kefalogianni highlighted the establishment of the Observatory for Coastal and Maritime Tourism in the Mediterranean. This institution monitors, records, designs and implements targeted policies aimed at fostering sustainable development within the coastal and maritime tourism sectors across the Mediterranean region. Nine countries have expressed interest in participating.

Moreover, Kefalogianni proposed that the informal meetings of tourism ministers be integrated into the agenda of each new EU presidency. She stressed the importance of establishing the institution of a Tourism Task Force at the EU level to address ongoing challenges and opportunities in the sector.

In response to the labor force shortage, Kefalogianni recommended the creation of a dedicated platform known as the EU Talent Pool. This platform would facilitate connections between the EU and workers from non-EU countries, helping to mitigate labor shortages within the tourism industry.

 

