Ticket price hikes on Greece-Italy ferry in line with EU emission regulations

Ferry tickets to Italy and Crete are expected to cost around 5% more from January 1.

Ticket prices for ferry routes between Greece and Italy have increased by approximately 5% starting Monday, in compliance with the European Union’s decision to integrate maritime transport into the Emission Trading System (ETS).

This environmental measure aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by obliging ferry companies to purchase emission rights corresponding to their vessels’ pollution during routes.

Similar fare hikes are expected for routes to Crete from mid-January. However, exceptions are granted until 2029 for routes to the Cyclades and other Greek islands.

From Monday, ferry companies must have acquired CO2 emission rights, encouraging a shift toward eco-friendly fuels and propulsion systems. After 2030, maritime companies must adopt cleaner propulsion systems, reduce speeds, or purchase emission rights.