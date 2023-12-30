ECONOMY

Ticket price hikes on Greece-Italy ferry in line with EU emission regulations

Ticket price hikes on Greece-Italy ferry in line with EU emission regulations
Ferry tickets to Italy and Crete are expected to cost around 5% more from January 1.

Ticket prices for ferry routes between Greece and Italy have increased by approximately 5% starting Monday, in compliance with the European Union’s decision to integrate maritime transport into the Emission Trading System (ETS). 

This environmental measure aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by obliging ferry companies to purchase emission rights corresponding to their vessels’ pollution during routes. 

Similar fare hikes are expected for routes to Crete from mid-January. However, exceptions are granted until 2029 for routes to the Cyclades and other Greek islands. 

From Monday, ferry companies must have acquired CO2 emission rights, encouraging a shift toward eco-friendly fuels and propulsion systems. After 2030, maritime companies must adopt cleaner propulsion systems, reduce speeds, or purchase emission rights.

Tourism EU Environment Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Committee tables northern Evia’s 389.8-million-euro reconstruction plan
NEWS

Committee tables northern Evia’s 389.8-million-euro reconstruction plan

Greeks opt for costly items
CONSUMERS

Greeks opt for costly items

Bond yields point to prestige in market
MARKETS

Bond yields point to prestige in market

Greek budget records 5.826 billion euros primary surplus from January to November
ECONOMY

Greek budget records 5.826 billion euros primary surplus from January to November

Tourism contributed 24 bln euros to Greek GDP last year
ECONOMY

Tourism contributed 24 bln euros to Greek GDP last year

Hatzidakis: Greek economy can reach even greater heights
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Greek economy can reach even greater heights