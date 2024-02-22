EFKA debt deadline notice

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) started sending 281,000 email messages to freelancers, self-employed professionals and farmers with debts of less than 2,000 euros each, in order for them to pay off or at least arrange their debts and maintain their insurance capacity by the end of the month.

That capacity expires on February 29 for 1.4 million unemployed people. This means that from March 1, approximately 733,300 unemployed EFKA debtors, if they do not hurry to settle their debts, will still have access to public health facilities, but as uninsured.

According to an amendment to be submitted in Parliament by Labor Minister Domna Michailidou, the free medical coverage will continue to be exceptionally provided to the under-age protected children of the insured, to the disabled, as well as to the insured affected by natural disasters.

As stated by Deputy Minister Panos Tsakloglou, self-employed people and farmers, who after February 29 will still have debts to EFKA, will not lose their medical care. He said that any citizen with AMKA has access to public health structures for free. Before the bailouts, if someone had not paid their contributions they had absolutely no coverage.