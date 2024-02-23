ECONOMY

RES share in power consumption exceeds EU average in 2022

RES share in power consumption exceeds EU average in 2022
File photo.y

In 2022, renewable energy sources (RES) made up 41.2% of gross electricity consumption in the EU, Eurostat said on Wednesday.

That was 3.4 percentage points more than in 2021 (37.8%) and well ahead of other electricity generation sources such as nuclear (less than 22%), gas (less than 20%) or coal (less than 17%). In total, renewable energy sources increased by 5.7% from 2021 to 2022.

In Greece, the RES share in electricity consumption in 2022 exceeded the European Union average to reach nearly 43%.

Electricity from renewables dominates in Sweden, where the majority of its electricity consumption in 2022 came from renewable sources (83.3%, mostly hydro and wind) followed by Denmark (77.2%, mostly wind) and Austria (74.7%, mostly hydro). Shares above 50% were also registered in Portugal (61%), Croatia (55.5%), Latvia (53.3%) and Spain (50.9%).

At the other end of the scale, the lowest shares of electricity from renewable sources were reported in Malta (10.1%), Hungary (15.3%), the Czech Republic (15.5%) and Luxembourg (15.9%).

Wind and hydropower accounted for over two thirds of the total electricity generated from renewable sources (37.5% and 29.9%, respectively).

Energy Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece surpasses record in renewable energy output in 2023
ECONOMY

Greece surpasses record in renewable energy output in 2023

Smart power meters can benefit consumers
ECONOMY

Smart power meters can benefit consumers

Green energy employment soars, research shows
ECONOMY

Green energy employment soars, research shows

EIB and Mytilineos sign RES transition funding deal
ECONOMY

EIB and Mytilineos sign RES transition funding deal

Skylakakis announces measures to protect electricity consumers, vulnerable households
ECONOMY

Skylakakis announces measures to protect electricity consumers, vulnerable households

Share of new electric cars doubles, still lags the EU
ECONOMY

Share of new electric cars doubles, still lags the EU