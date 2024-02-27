Greece plays central role in EU-China economic cooperation, ambassador says

China’s ambassador to Greece stressed the importance of enhanced economic cooperation between Europe and China and emphasized collaboration over competition in a recent interview with Xinhua in Athens.

Ambassador Xiao Junzheng highlighted the significance of cooperation after the 5th Balkans and Black Sea Forum, which brought together 170 representatives from international organizations, governments, diplomatic missions and businesses engaged in discussions on geopolitics, regional cooperation and Mediterranean port hubs in Athens last week.

“There are indeed unsolved problems regarding China-EU trade, but generally speaking, cooperation between our two sides is much more important than competition, and consensus far outweighs differences,” the ambassador told Xinhua.

Highlighting the success of the China-Greece collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative, Xiao mentioned the port of Piraeus as a signature project. [Xinhua]