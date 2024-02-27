Prodexpo North launches in Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki. The Thessaloniki property market has recently shown a surge in activity in all its categories, delegates at the Prodexpo North conference agreed on Wednesday. Greece’s second-biggest city has considerable potential for modern office spaces and hotels, while also currently undergoing significant infrastructure projects. (AMNA)

Prodexpo North, the main real estate exhibition in northern Greece, is taking place on Tuesday in Thessaloniki at the Makedonia Palace Hotel, with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras launching proceedings.

For more information, go to prodexponorth.gr.