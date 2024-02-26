ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Thin trade at bourse as market waits

Greek stocks showed little movement on Monday, with the benchmark and the mid-caps edging higher while banks posted a decline, on a day of significantly reduced turnover. Rising stocks narrowly outnumbered those which declined, with the market hoping for corporate news that would give it some direction.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,414.51 points, adding 0.09% to Friday’s 1,413.26 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted just 0.01%, ending at 3,432.29 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.09%.

The banks index conceded 0.61%, as National fell 0.97%, Eurobank dropped 0.79% and Piraeus shrank 0.56%, while Alpha earned 0.15%.

Aegean Airlines gave up 1.74%, Viohalco lost 1.68%, just as OPAP fetched 2.54%, Sarantis climbed 2.31%, Terna Energy collected 1.92% and Lamda Development earned 1.60%.

In total 51 stocks boasted gains, 46 took losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 68 million euros, down from last Friday’s €109.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.05% to 141.54 points.

Stocks

