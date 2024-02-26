Priority to smaller solar power farms

The Ministry of Environment and Energy will try to bring some sense to the soaring market of photovoltaic parks, before the new technology is burnt out by extravagant projects by controversial investors in the country.

The intervention of Minister Thodoros Skylakakis will initially concern marine floating photovoltaics, specifically 10 pilot projects with a capacity of 0.5-1 megawatts, the construction of which was foreseen by law in 2022 but has not progressed to date.

Legislation that will be included in the multi-bill set to reach Parliament soon excludes these pilot projects from the competitive tendering procedures for connection to the grid; that is, it guarantees them connection priority. At the same time, it foresees the possibility of concluding an operational aid contract by December 31, 2024.

With this regulation, the ministry hopes to prevent far-fetched plans that do not show any realistic basis and encourage the development of floating photovoltaics at sea, with projects of small initial scope, which will, however, be indicative of real investment interest, which is why it sets a strict deadline for ensuring operational support.