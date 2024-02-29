Decisions for Piraeus Bank stake

Financial consultants UBS, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are conducting critical consultations on the intentions of potential investors in relation to the price they are willing to pay for 27% of Piraeus Bank on behalf of bank bailout fund HFSF.

From the investigation of the investment interest, the price range decided by the fund will be determined at the decisive meeting on Saturday – that is, two days before the opening of the offer book, which, unexpectedly, will take place on Monday.

In addition to the range of the sale price, the HFSF will also be asked to “ratify” the government’s decision for its complete divestment from Piraeus through the disposal of the 27% it controls, as the fund has not yet officially positioned itself.

Kathimerini understands the fund will opt for a range of the stake to be disposed of, following the divestment policy selected in the case of the National Bank, with the aim being the upper part of the range to converge with the government’s direction.

The stake to be allocated will affect the range of the price to be offered, as the fund will have to ensure that, on the one hand, the shares will be fully absorbed – which is certain – but with a significant excess cover, and on the other hand, that the offer price be close to the share price.