BEUC slams Meta’s non-compliance with GDPR

[Yves Herman/Reuters]

Consumer groups from eight countries in the European BEUC network, including from Greece, on Thursday filed complaints against Meta with their national data protection authorities, saying Meta has failed to adhere to GDPR principles on the processing of personal data.

The groups object to a “pay or consent” system that Meta imposed on Facebook and Instagram, in order for users to not be targeted by advertising, which they say violates EU rules and acts “as a smokescreen” to divert the attention of consumers from the illegal processing of data.

