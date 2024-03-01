One-plus-one month’s extension for POS

More than 340,000 connections of cash registers to points of sale (POS) are pending for the new way of issuing receipts to start without problems, when payment is made with plastic money. In this context, the Finance Ministry and the tax administration decided on an extension for one-plus-one month in order to complete the project of interfacing the POS with the cash registers without technical problems.

As emphasized in the ministry announcement issued, “this decision was made taking into account both the requests of the POS and cash register providers market itself and of businesses to be able to adapt to the requirements of a complex and multi-level project.”

According to the data, 85% of the POS and cash register systems have been upgraded to date, while the connections amount to 60,000 (out of a total of more than 400,000 cash registers), with scheduled appointments in the next few days amounting to 20,000.

Based on the recorded delays, it was decided to grant an extension of one month – i.e. until March 31, to companies that have not yet connected their systems. During this time, the debtors should contact the authorized cash register installation technicians in order to complete the process.

The extension is granted for an additional month – i.e. until April 30 – for businesses that did not manage to find an available appointment in March, but have a scheduled appointment with an installation technician in April. Appointments should be announced on a special platform that will be put into operation by AADE in the second 15 days of March.

Any businesses that declares they are going to replace their cash register system with one of the new all-in-one solutions available, which does not require additional interface actions, also get until April 30 to do it.

The cash registers of businesses that are closed for any reason (e.g. seasonality) and will open after the end of the above timetable (they amount to approximately 30,000) will have to be connected to their POS terminals from the first day of business resumption.

The issue of the effective interconnection of cash registers with POS is important for the government as its settlement is one of the milestones Greece must reach for its next tranche from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.