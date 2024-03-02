Banks of Greece, Cyprus to sign coop memorandum

Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras is to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the Bank of Greece and the Central Bank of Cyprus on Friday.

To this end, Stournaras will visit Cyprus at the invitation of the governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), Constantinos Herodotou, accompanied by the deputy governor of the Bank of Greece, Christina Papakonstantinou.

The MoC will concern, among others, issues such as supervision (on-site inspections, cyber resilience, ICT risks), financial research, payment systems, money laundering prevention, climate change, financial literacy actions etc.

As part of the visit, Stournaras will also meet the president of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and Cypriot Finance Minister Makis Keravnos.