greek-exporters-showcased-products-at-gulfood-2024

Sixty Greek exporters showcased their products at the national pavilion organized by the Hellenic Investment and Trade Association (Enterprise Greece) during Gulfood 2024, the largest food and beverage exhibition in the Middle East, held annually at the Dubai World Trade Center.

According to an official statement, the regions of Epirus, Thessaly and Central Greece, along with the chambers of commerce of Evia and Larissa, were also represented at the national pavilion.

The turnout of company representatives from various countries surpassed expectations, as evidenced by the 12,000 business connections established by Greek exporters throughout the duration of the exhibition.