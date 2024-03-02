Minister vows more measures against inflation

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas pledged on Saturday that the government will take more measures to tackle the high retail consumer prices.

“Obviously, the main problem for households is the high supermarket prices and that is why the government and the Ministry of Development will not stop until we see lower inflation and reduced prices,” he told Skai TV.

“We have taken a series of measures, which began to be implemented on March 1. [Prices in] a range of products, almost 4,000 of them, in supermarkets started to decrease, after our drastic measure. We will see how much the reduction will be in the coming days. From the first day, we carried out inspections and we saw a de-escalation of prices. Reductions in prices could reach 15% or even 20%,” the minister added.

Moreover, Skrekas stated: “We are not complacent. We continue to work hard to ensure that inflation decelerates. We will not stop.”